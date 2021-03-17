Letters to the Editor — March 17, 2021

17 March 2021 00:02 IST

Vaccinate everyone

Given that the novel coronavirus is re-surging in an almost frantic pace, it is essential that every single adult in the four ‘election-due’ States of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and in the Union Territory of Pondicherry be vaccinated on an emergency footing, irrespective of age and co-morbidity. And this includes all polling staff and security personnel as well. It should not be said that electoral democracy — India’s celebrated asset — is run at the cost of her citizens’ health.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

The Left

The article, “Reinventing radical politics, by looking Left” (Editorial page, March 16) has been written more out of wishful thinking rather than comprehending the ground reality. The writer has advocated the means of its resurgence, but he has failed to analyse the reasons behind the categorical rejection of the Left parties even in their traditional bastions across the nation. While the CPI(M), out of its political compulsions, has to fight the Congress tooth and nail in its bastions of Kerala, Tripura and West Bengal, it has had no hesitation in extending whole-hearted support to the very same party at the national level on the pretext of keeping ‘communal forces’ (read BJP) at bay. It is the same in the case of policy and developmental issues too. Even within the States ruled by it, the CPI(M) adopted two different strategies. The biggest failure of the Left movement in India, specially that of the CPI(M) has been its inability and failure to adapt itself to changing times besides building a second rung of young leadership.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

Governance, allegations

The charges of corruption levelled against the LDF Government in Kerala by the Opposition have fallen flat in the absence of any corroborative evidence to date. To assume that mere allegations, that too by the Opposition whose aim is to denigrate the government, alone would take the sheen off an otherwise performing government, amounts to endorse the culture of tarnishing the opponent without substantive evidence and proof. The ‘caged parrot’ role played by the central agencies, violates all canons of federalism, with the intention of discrediting the government.

V.K. Prasad,

Kochi, Kerala

Student’s resignation

I write this in my personal capacity (I am the Secretary, Junior Common Room, Oriel College, Oxford) regarding the resignation of Rashmi Samant, formerly President-elect of the Oxford University Student Union. First, the issue of certain remarks — attacking her faith and family. They are condemnable and I hope the university will address them. On her resignation, the passage of a motion at my college, asking our representatives to begin the process of her removal had nothing to do with her faith or nationality. On the contrary, the election of a first generation international student was widely welcomed. The complaint I think most discussed concerns a post containing a slur. This alone, in my view, could be forgiven: an honest apology would have sufficed (others may disagree.) Her response, however, was instead to claim a Chinese friend told her that this was a translation of ‘eat that plant’. Her insistence upon this implausible excuse brought her honesty into question — and, more than that, her judgement. Whether or not her initial remarks were overblown, it is not too much to ask for an honest president of sound judgement. The harassment of Ms. Samant must, of course, be condemned. Nevertheless, her stepping down was ultimately in the best interests of the students she was elected to serve. The concerns outlined above should not be conflated with harassment. These considerations do not appear to have been covered in the Indian press, hence this clarification.

J.P. Loo,

Oxford, the U.K.