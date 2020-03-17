Letters to the Editor — March 17, 2020

Turning the page

Krishna Kumar’s article, “When every line in the book is violated” (Editorial page, March 16), has raised an overwhelming question: on what teachers will have to say to the volley of questions students of Delhi schools might raise following the riots. The children are bound to have been taught to be proud of the pluralism of this great country, the secular values enshrined in the Constitution and the sense of tolerance preached by iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi. The shocking images of the destruction, visible and invisible, would have confused the young minds as to what is right and wrong. The fury of the mob with hatred writ large on their faces, the Delhi police watching the mayhem in stoic silence and the ineptitude of the Delhi administration to stop the violence are scenes that would have left indelible impressions on the minds of the children.

The doubts, fears and worries of the children about the ugly incidents have to handled with malice to none. Now is the onerous responsibility of teachers to offer them convincing replies. Let them inculcate once again in these children the greatness of our Constitution that ensures a secular, socialistic, and democratic Republic and, above all, one that values human life. They must have the courage and conviction to tell their students that differences can be sorted out only through dialogue and discourse.

P. Vijayakumar,

Madurai

Tackling COVID-19

As there is no specific drug for COVID-19, I do not understand on what basis the Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, said on Sunday that “the government will waive taxes for manufacturers of medicines for COVID–19” (Telangana, “Tax waiver for COVID-19 medicine manufacturers”, March 15). It is all symptomatic management, and about maintaining vital data and preventing complications. Some experts say some combinations of drugs might have a good response but this has not been confirmed. As far as preventive measures are concerned, it is better if the Central and State governments ensure that masks are supplied free to those in high-risk areas and also regulate the prices of masks. The prices of hand sanitisers should also be kept in check.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

The pandemic has already besieged the globe with no effective medicine or vaccination in sight as yet. In such a context, when a German company is conducting research to find a vaccine, it is the responsibility of a world power such as the United States to recommend to the WHO, funding for the research being done by the German firm and to work in liaison with Germany to ensure the successful completion of the project. The need of the hour is to contain the spread and stop corona-phobia. It is shocking that the U.S. is acting in an ugly and shameful way by reportedly wanting the vaccine only for the United States (‘World’ page, “Germany trying to stop U.S. from luring away firm preparing vaccine”, March 16). What is at stake here is global welfare.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

Dalit uplift

I believe the last part of the article, “Kanshiram’s legacy of Dalit empowerment left adrift” (Editorial page, March 16), on a growing void as far as addressing Dalit issues, is not completely true.

There are pioneers like K.S. Bhagya Rao (Sneha Club), and N. Siddoji Rao (Helpdesk for Underprivileged) who are helping to uplift the backward castes. Bhagya Rao started a news channel, broadcast in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, creating an awareness on SC/ST issues. His NGO (Sneha Club, established in 2001) has motivated over 10,000 SC/ST officials in various government ranks to serve the poor in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, realising the concept of payback to society. I believe there are other such inspirational people trying their best to fill the void.

Srikanth K.,

New Delhi