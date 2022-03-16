Letters to the Editor — March 16, 2022

Security, diplomacy

Russia’s war on Ukraine has taught the world a few lessons — that every nation is on its own as far as its security is concerned, and that all the relations between nations are only transactional. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky seems to have been pursuing a mirage, i.e., western nations would come to his rescue at some point. But, alas, he has been fighting with his back to the wall. Even the resolutions sponsored by the other superpower, the United States, do not seem to have made any difference to the ongoing war. The ‘talks’ between Russia and Ukraine are moving at a snail’s pace even as Russia continues to pound Ukraine. It is strange that Russia refuses to hold fire. All this has an important lesson for India, which faces an emerging superpower, China, on the north and a recalcitrant Pakistan on the west. Both are nuclear armed nations too. While the present balancing policy of India, of not siding with Russia or Ukraine, may work for the moment, New Delhi needs to make itself stronger to be able to continue with this neo non-alignment strategy. Now that the BJP is well entrenched politically, it can afford to pay greater attention to the security of the country.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

In its stand on the Ukraine war, India faces a tough balancing act calibrating Gandhian principles and Kautilyan diplomacy. In my opinion, the timing of any foreign policy stance is important. We have already made it clear to the Russians of our commitment to friendship and strategic partnership through abstentions at the UN. Now that most Indians have been successfully evacuated from Ukraine, it gives India the requisite policy space to opt for a more principled stance. Having a proper order for policy decisions could forge India's position as a responsible leader without diminishing its reputation as a good strategic partner.

Harsis Yadav,

Mumbai

Revive or sink

I am at a loss to understand how some Congress leaders are more concerned about demonstrating their loyalty to the party’s first family than about getting down to chalking out strategies to rejuvenate and revive the party. The pathetic performance of the party in Uttar Pradesh should be an eye-opener to the sycophants. In an earlier era, the party had Presidents such as U.N. Dhebar, K. Kamaraj, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and S. Nijalingappa to mention a few stalwarts. Then why cannot the Congress elect a young, charismatic, and popular leader from outside the first family? There are several leaders who fit in. The Congress party should also revive the parliamentary board and central election committee which were once powerful bodies.

P.V.N. Nambiar,

Naduvil, Kannur, Kerala

A vibrant democracy needs a strong Opposition. Unfortunately, the INC has failed to play this role. A family leadership, whose members are part-time politicians, cannot deliver what is needed. The first family has to hold free and fair organisational elections without their participation in it, and hand over the management of the party to those elected. Only then will the youth of this country and women voters (who have started playing a crucial role in voting) start listening to what the Congress is saying. At the end of the day, one needs to acknowledge that nobody is missing the first family, in action or otherwise.

R.G.C. Sekhar,

Secunderabad

By now, most people have understood that the ‘first family’ concept, which was being followed by the Indian National Congress for long, is among the crucial reasons that explain the party’s present status. Many well-wishers of the grand old party as well as others who are concerned about our democracy are disappointed at the ‘routine’ decisions of the Congress Working Committee. It was for the Gandhis to have realised that what was heard at Sunday’s meeting was only vested mass noise. Unfortunately, the Congress has helped the ‘first family’ concept extend to regional parties. It would only be a matter of time before they too meet the fate of Congress. What is bad with our democracy is that it lacks the essential component — an Opposition.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Mina Swaminathan

Mina Swaminathan was a multifaceted personality. In her passing, India has lost a champion in the field of welfare and child development.

R. Sampath,

Chennai