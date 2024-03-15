Letters to The Editor — March 15, 2024

March 15, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Democracy’s course

Political adventurism and its relentless onslaught on democratic principles, continue to ensure a precarious perch for democracy in India, on the three-legged stool of the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. The onerous task of propping up democracy in the world’s most populous democracy is hardly the sole responsibility of the judiciary. Deeming political funding through electoral bonds as ‘unconstitutional’ by the judiciary led to the subsequent avowal by the Chief Election Commissioner to publish details of poll bonds ‘in time’. Whether an informed perspective on transparency and accountability influences the electorate is a hazardous guess.

Anthony Joseph,

New Delhi

Parched Bengaluru

The front-page photograph (March 14), of people in Bengaluru waiting with pots for water, paints a grim picture of the crisis.

The problem is not a resource-based concern, but an issue emerging out of poor policy implementation.

Water governance in the State and Bengaluru must be examined as a whole.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

