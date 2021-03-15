Letters to the Editor — March 15, 2021

While on the one hand India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, on the other we see vaccination targets falling. And unless the mismatch in COVID-19 vaccinations is bridged, the country may soon find itself in trouble as far as the health crisis is concerned (Page 1, “Over 60% of active COVID-19 cases recorded in Maharashtra”, March 14). Urgent steps are necessary to ramp up vaccination of vulnerable sections of the population.
Bengaluru
It is heartening to find many senior citizens participating actively in the vaccination drive. Despite various fears, these elders have demonstrated great faith in science and a profound enthusiasm for life. Such senior citizens should become the face of campaigns to overcome vaccine hesitancy.
Vadodara, Gujarat
The BJP government in Haryana recently passed legislation that seeks to provide 75% of the jobs in the private sector to locals and the same has been challenged in the High Court. If this trend was disturbing enough, the election manifesto released by the DMK promises something similar. These reservations go against the provisions of the Constitution which recognise the right of every Indian to live and work in any part of the country. The courts should strike down this vote-catching mechanism which is not just ultra vires of the Constitution but also bypasses merit as a criterion for jobs in the public and private sectors.
Bengaluru
This story is available exclusively to The Hindu subscribers only.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath