Letters to the Editor — March 14, 2023

March 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Oscar wins

The Oscar wins for India and Indian cinema is elating news. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a new era for Indian cinema and one that will set the benchmark to reshape the landscape of film production.

Bishal Kumar Saha,

Murshidabad, West Bengal

While I was pleased to see The Elephant Whisperers win an Oscar, I was disappointed to see the RRR song also win. In my opinion, The Elephant Whisperers is a remarkable film that beautifully highlighted the strong bond between humans and animals. The film’s message was inspiring and it shed light on the importance of treating animals with respect and kindness. The cinematography was top-notch and the film deserved the recognition it received. On the other hand though ‘Nattu Nattu’ may have been visually impressive, I believe that a song should be judged on more than just by its visual effects. In my opinion, the song lacked the heart and soul that The Elephant Whisperers possessed. I believe that the Academy Awards should recognise things that make an impact and have a lasting impression. The Elephant Whisperers did just that and I hope to see more films like it in the future.

Lalgudi Muralidharan,

Lalgudi, Tamil Nadu

Centre’s views

Same sex marriage is an uphill battle. Considering the complex nature of Indian society, enabling this may further aggravate discrimination based on orientation, perhaps defeating the purpose of the 2018 judgment.

Manas Agarwal,

New Delhi

For the LGBTQ community to take a step forward by asking for same sex marriage to be legalised requires brainstorming by legal experts and parliamentarians. As a first step, why not marginalised communities be given representation in Parliament and legislatures under a nominated quota? Their voice can be heard on sensitive issues.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Hyderabad

The Centre’s view that same-sex union can rock age-old values is unkind and regressive (Page 1, March 13). Vivekananda’s sage advice on the direction India’s social rebuilding must take is worth remembering. Does the Centre claim to understand Indian culture better than Vivekananda did?

G.L. Krishna,

Bengaluru

View on matches

Either India or Australia will be crowned the champions of the world Test championship after the Oval Test in June this year. But beyond the barriers of points and statistics, New Zealand has established itself as the best entertainer and as the master of close matches that make Test matches most exciting such as the one against the marauding English team and also against Sri Lanka on a rain-affected day. Numbers and statistics matter much in cricket but are curiously silent on some thrillers.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala