Letters to the Editor — March 13, 2023

March 13, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Tamil Nadu Governor and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill

The central question is whether the Governor of Tamil Nadu, R.N. Ravi, was justified in sending back the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022, on March 8, to the Legislature on the ground that since gambling and betting are done online, it is a cybercrime, and hence a matter for Parliament to legislate.

The legislative powers are clearly defined and divided. Gambling and betting fall under item 34 of the State list.

But for it being carried out online, it cannot deprive the State legislature from passing a law on gambling which affects the lives of several people and brings ruin to their families. If this logic were to apply, then many crimes falling under the State list and which are carried out online would be offences against which the State legislature cannot possibly pass a law. This will virtually lead to a breakdown in law and order, which is a State subject.

If the Governor had any doubt, he could have given his consent and left it to the judiciary to decide the pith and substance of the Bill and whether the Legislature has the power or not. Nowadays, Governors, far from playing the role of an adviser, are now playing the role of an adjudication authority and creating roadblocks in the governance of the State.

Governors have ceased to become role models and are not playing not a constitutional role but rather a political role. What should be the role of a Governor has been succinctly brought out by the Supreme Court in the case of B.K. Pavitra vs Union of India. It held that “the entrustment of a constitutional discretion to the Governor is premised on the trust that the exercise of authority would be governed by constitutional statesmanship. The State Legislatures represent the popular will of those who elect their representatives.”

Needless to say, the Governor is acting as a representative of the Union Government, contrary to the federal structure and the Constitution.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Continuing shame

In a country where manual scavenging was banned almost three decades ago (1993), it is a no-brainer that the inhuman practice is still prevalent only because of governmental apathy, administrative corruption and caste bias (Inside pages, March 5). The subhuman act has shifted from village grounds to colourfully painted town panchayat toilets.

One can echo what an expert on social exclusion lamented with extreme consternation: “When Indian science has touched the moon, why is it taking so long to reach our toilets and sewer pipes?”

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Toxic air

The fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi, Kerala, is leading to an environmental disaster. The fire broke out on March 2 and the poisonous air has spread 75 kilometres to the south; the town of Alappuzha reports an air quality index of 300 instead of an average of 120. The question of who exactly is responsible for this disaster remains unanswered, with the local government and the State administration failing miserably to control the fire.

K.A. Solaman,

S.L. Puram, Alappuzha, Kerala

Food safety and health

In today’s busy world people have to work so hard to make a living that there is no time for even a well-prepared meal. From a cup of tea or coffee to dinner, it has become quite common for people to rely on hotels. In many hotels, one finds hot food being wrapped in plastic parcelling material. The plastic is bound to melt and enter the food. Many face danger as food safety personnel and municipal sanitary personnel seem to be looking the other way. Plastic being used in food packaging must be banned.

Alamuri Sai Dinesh,

Vuyyuru, Andhra Pradesh