Letters to the Editor — March 13, 2021

West Bengal politics

In the surcharged political atmosphere now prevalent in West Bengal, even a small incident involving a political figure is enough to raise hackles and the political heat to such an extent that the real issues take a back seat. The tense atmosphere is sure to leave its mark on the elections. As West Bengal is expected to be a very close fight between the TMC and the BJP, one can expect every trick in the trade to be used in the quest for political power.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

Vaccination drive

The affirmation by the Union Health Ministry that there is no shortage as far as COVID-19 vaccines are concerned is reassuring for crores of senior citizens and others with co-morbidities. In some places, there have been reports of people scrambling to centres, without getting their names registered on the CoWIN portal, following rumours of scarcity. There is a report that the price of Covishield vaccine is being brought down. While this is a welcome development, the Health Ministry has not clarified whether the cost of ₹250 being charged by private hospitals would also be slashed suitably.

It is hoped that the Health Ministry will take a quick decision on this matter and enable relief to aged and ailing citizens, waiting to get their turn for vaccination. There is no justification in allowing private hospitals to make undue profits.

M.K.B. Menon,

Palakkad, Kerala

The recent surge in the number of cases in Maharashtra is a warning. There are reports that a lockdown is necessary in several parts of the State. This shows that the end of the tunnel has not yet been reached as far as COVID-19 is concerned. There needs to be more vigil in public spaces, especially in the run-up to elections. The respective State governments and the Election Commission must work in tandem, along with the Health Department in adopting concrete measures. Moreover, this is just the beginning of the vaccination phase two with only a small percentage having been administered the jab till date.

Dr. Jayasekharan V.P.,

Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala

I have been reading many of the letters from readers about their good experience at vaccination centres. It just shows how low the expectations of Indian citizens are. Courteous behaviour and efficient procedures — which should be the norm — come as a pleasant surprise and a gratifying experience.

Udaya Bose,

Bengaluru

Many tipplers are unnecessarily brooding over the effects of alcohol on the jab. Except in the case of heavy drinkers, alcohol has nothing to do with vaccination or immunity. Stopping the pandemic through vaccination should take precedence over everything else now.

Dr. Titus John,

Eraviperoor, Thiruvalla, Kerala

It is reported that the Election Commission has decided do away with the photograph of the Prime Minister in the COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the election-bound States. But why only such States? It should be applicable to all States because it is quite odd to have such a certificate. I may even opt out of the vaccination process because of this. What is right for one State is right for other States as well.

G. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru