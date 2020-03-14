Letters to the Editor — March 13, 2020

14 March 2020 00:02 IST

State of the Congress

No party except one that is in self-destructive mode could have let a situation as the case in Madhya Pradesh to snowball into one where a leader of national stature had no option but to leave and join its ideological rival. Jyotiraditya Scindia’s decision to leave did not come suddenly and there have been many signs of his disaffection and dissatisfaction with the party.

The factional struggle within the State unit of the grand old party has been festering for long and it is evident that the party high command does not seem to have done much to resolve the problems. The fact remains that there is a vacuum at the top in the Congress and the leaders are unable to reorganise the party in the face of political setbacks. The family has shown that it is unable to revive and re-energise the party, which appears unable to look beyond the family. The Congress is fast getting reduced to becoming an idea without leadership, and without ownership and organisation.

Amjadullah Abuzar, Advertising Advertising

Bajpatti, Bihar

Mr. Scindia is a young and charismatic leader whose departure from the Congress will be a huge loss for it. Despite their incredible performance during the Assembly elections, one wonders why Mr. Scindia and Rajasthan’s Sachin Pilot were not rewarded suitably. This is in contrast with the functioning of the BJP where leaders reach top spots because of their hard work and performance. Why is the Congress neglecting its young leaders? Is it the fear that they will outperform Rahul Gandhi?

Vidhya B. Ragunath,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

It seems as if Indian democracy never stops to astonish, disappoint and intrigue us. The Indian National Congress seems to be in a situation where it would not be inappropriate to call it a sinking ship. Its leadership seems oblivious of the obvious problems and internal conflicts which are corroding the party structure. But Mr. Scindia’s exit raises an integral and important question: whether our politicians have any ideological and moral values left. Are they just power hungry, greedy, pretentious and self-centred individuals? Mr. Scindia left a party after many years of association to join a right-wing group which he has on many a given occasion, gone overboard to criticise and even ridicule. His case only exposes all the deep-rooted problems of our political system, our politicians and their fallacies.

Devesh Tripathi,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

The Afghan deal

The situation in Afghanistan is one where the U.S. has marooned the Afghans. The decades-long engagement, an apparent war waged against terror forces, has finally ended up as a zero-sum game. The crucial role played by the U.S. all these days seems to have been in vain if one analyses the present situation since 9/11. The present situation has all the elements to reinvigorate the Taliban once again, which acquires importance in view of the volatile situation in the Kashmir region (Editorial page, “Fail-safe exit for America, a worry for India”, March 12).

N. Vijai,

Coimbatore

To play or not?

It is bewildering how some in the BCCI have discounted the coronavirus threat affecting this year’s IPL fixtures. The virus is a pandemic and has cast its shadow on the international calendar of various sporting events. In such a situation, there is every reason to believe that it would be wiser to err on the side of caution and consider player as well as spectator interests — the latter are bound to throng the stadiums in large numbers. The sky will not fall if the IPL is dropped this year (‘Sport’ page, “COVID-19 – IPL GC meeting on Saturday”, March 12).

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai