Letters to The Editor — March 12, 2024

Cracks in the ECI

The sudden resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel is bound to raise eyebrows. The report, “‘Differences’ with CEC may have led to Goel quitting” (page 1), read in conjunction with a second report, (Inside pages, “Two heads better than one, said SC on CEC’s solitary vigil”), gives a fair idea to the reader on the divided and divisive opinions among top bureaucrats. Absolute powers with one individual is never desirable.

This is a year of the general election, and it is incumbent on the Chief Election Commissioner to exercise utmost care and caution in discharging a Himalayan assignment.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

I write this letter as a former Member of Parliament. The resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel at a crucial juncture is intriguing. The government has declared that the vacancy would be filled soon. But still! It is unfortunate that the developments cast a shadow on the neutrality of the constitutional body in the minds of the people. It is incumbent on the persons selected to ensure that they conduct the grand election exercise in a fair manner.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Apart from bureaucratic omerta there is something deep behind the abrupt decision of the resignation of Mr. Goel. When parliamentary elections are round the corner, no responsible Election Commissioner would choose to act like a general fleeing the war front unless there are ‘compulsions’. It does not behove well for parliamentary democracy when the Election Commission is making news for all the wrong reasons.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Ragging in focus

I have been a practising advocate for the past 44 years and have read innumerable (reported) judgments wherein graphic details of incidents of ragging are described. The case in Kerala is no different. The victim is asked to perform the most indecent and shocking acts. Unless the youngster is mentally tough and prepared to digest the humiliations they are subjected to, they can break down. Despite the passage of numerous pieces of State legislation, the number of ragging incidents has not come down.

If only all the incidents come to light, we may get to know the severity surrounding ragging.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

What happened in Kerala was calculated murder. Every one involved should be brought to justice including the teachers who tried to cover up the crime. The silence of 130 students who witnessed the ‘public trial, verdict and its execution’ is frightening. Higher education should lead our students to become cultured beings.

Joseph Kochuparambil,

Alwaye, Kerala

