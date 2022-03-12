Letters to the Editor — March 12, 2022

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has swept to power by default. As far as the Congress is concerned, the grand old national party has again failed to connect with the electorate. It is time top leadership changes are effected, bringing in young blood who are not ‘family’.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

It is very heartening to see the electorate deliver decisive mandates. Indian democracy is maturing with time and it is good to see incumbent governments being voted back to office. When politicians and parties recognise that the electorate rewards good governance and performance, they will automatically strive to deliver that.

K. Ramachandran,

Chennai

The victory of the BJP has been on expected lines. In the absence of a strong opposition, the BJP was handed over its victory on a platter. The Indian National Congress has almost lost its base. It remains to be seen whether a strong Opposition emerges before the general election in 2024.

C.R. Ananthanarayanan,

Bengaluru

A win for the Samajwadi Party could have made the BJP nervous about the next Lok Sabha election, besides providing the necessary booster dose to the sagging morale of the Opposition. It is crystal clear that the disarray in the Opposition ranks was cleverly exploited by the BJP. The Opposition parties must understand the limitations of fighting alone and work out a strategic alliance without indulging in a game of one-upmanship. The humiliating defeats of the Congress should now result in a leadership change. Let wiser counsel prevail and a strong and vibrant leadership emerge so that the Indian National Congress with its glorious history can take on the might of the BJP. This is a clarion call that all Congressmen must heed in order to save the Grand Old Party.

M.K. Balakrishnan,

Palakkad, Kerala

I am 85 and have been a newspaper reader for decades. It pains me to see the decline of the Congress which is now in the hands of those who are unaware of its rich and vibrant legacy. The party as it exists now is not a patch on what it was — the Grand Party. There is nothing in it now to inspire Indians across all age groups. The condition of the Congress now reminds me of a R.K. Laxman cartoon that appeared in 1978. It was drawn to describe the future of the party. It had the common man peering into a microscope and focusing on a tiny man (the partyman) down below. The caption read: “The real Congress will be so reduced to size through constant splits that a special device will be needed to see it.”

A.N. Menon,

Bengaluru