Letters to the Editor — March 12, 2021

12 March 2021 00:02 IST

CM injured

While the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quick to attribute her injuries to a conspiracy, many of the other political parties have dismissed it as a stunt, betraying a total lack of sensitivity. Such reactions are in absolutely poor taste and only reflect how low the political discourse has become.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Need-based PDS

Undoubtedly, there are irregularities in the Public Distribution System (Editorial page, March 11). Currently, those once tagged with a BPL mark or included in the Annapoorna category avail governmental benefits without constraints. Periodical authentication of the income of such beneficiaries is crucial. Similarly, obtaining appropriate declarations from cardholders should be made mandatory to eliminate corruption. The current system of providing 35kg of free food grains per Annapoorna card holder without considering the actual numbers listed in the card is absurd and unjustifiable. A two-member family hardly needs around 15 kg of food grain in a month. Above all, the entire information should always be in the public domain through computer networks.

Thomas K.M.,

Muvattupuzha, Kerala

In Tamil Nadu, while rice is given free of cost to all categories, the issue is whether households above the poverty line prefer using food grains provided in fair price shops. Definitely not. This is because there are times when the food grains provided are of poor quality. There are instances where following this, people have begun using such grain to feed poultry. There are others who are even selling the grain to the poor or poultry owners.

Kalaipriya Somasundaram,

Chennimalai, Erode, Tamil Nadu