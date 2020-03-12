Letters to the Editor — March 12, 2020

Exit Scindia

The Indian National Congress’s ignominious defeat in the last Lok Sabha election, just after winning some Assembly elections, should have made its leaders to deeply introspect, close ranks and work together for the revival of the party (Page 1, “Scindia meets Modi, quits Congress”, March 11). But it seems the stranglehold of the old guard and coterie politics continues to hold sway in the grand old party, giving no room for the younger generation. The exit of a high profile leader like Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party indicates its moribund state and the short-sightedness of the leadership. The fact that the party could not accommodate a leader of some stature in a State where it is in power speaks loudly about poor political management skills. From its political victories in some States in the last two years, it is evident that people are willing to give the Congress another chance, but it only appears to be frittering away its chances. Mr. Scindia’s exit could now result in a domino effect as far as other younger leaders such as Sachin Pilot and Milind Deora are concerned. It is time the old guard takes note and saves the party from further marginalisation in the political arena.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Mr. Scindia’s unceremonious exit has sent a tremor through India’s political landscape, with many questioning the grand old party’s lack of support to young leaders. It is clear that the Gandhi family is wary of the creation of an alternative power structure within the party. Even though the Congress party came back to power in Madhya Pradesh after years, it is unfortunate that it will not be able to fulfil its electoral promises.

C.K. Subramaniam,

Navi Mumbai

The predicament of the Congress, especially in Madhya Pradesh, is more a self-inflicted one. It appears the trouble has been brewing for a while, and by wantonly not addressing Mr. Scindia’s genuine concerns. After the Lok Sabha election debacle, it seems that a lack of internal democracy is catalysing the disintegration of the Congress. At this rate, it won’t come as a surprise if the Congress is reduced to a status of a regional party — if not already.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tennur, Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

I feel that there is nothing for the BJP to be elated about. Mr. Scindia’s act is one of rank opportunism. What is the guarantee that the defector will stick on with the BJP ?

Aadarsh Narayanan,

Coimbatore

The Congress party’s existential struggles spring from one source: the ruling dynasty’s inability and unwillingness to recognise and accept its declining power to influence the course of national politics and decreasing clout to command unquestioning obedience and uncritical deference from the second trier of leadership. Gone are the days when the party functioned as a family business. The party’s centre of gravity has shifted toward the peripherals; it is not the ruling clique but the powerful and hardworking regional leaders like Scindia, Amarinder Singh, and Sachin Pilot who shape the party’s electoral fortunes. When the aura surrounding the dynasty has dissipated, the young regional leaders are no longer beholden to the dictates and whimsical decisions of the central leadership. The old guard, adept practitioners of realpolitik, and beneficiaries of the party’s culture of rewarding sycophancy won over the dynasty by shielding the latter from criticism, established the impression of its own indispensability, and refused to hand over the baton to the ‘Young Turks’.

A single mutiny can be a tipping point to unleash dormant forces of revolt. It remains to be seen whether the dynasty will unleash perestroika to signal a transition of power to the second generation of leadership or will take refuge in the protectionist shelters erected by the self-serving and wily old guard.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

To be frank, who is not power hungry? Did not the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress sup with the Shiv Sena to snub the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra? Such “horse trading” has been going on for decades. In the end, it is we the common voter who has to lament and ask ourselves why we elect such greedy members to rule us.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

The most revealing issue is how without an iota of self-introspection, Mr. Scindia, who is a politician with promise, has chosen to join a party which he has opposed tooth and nail — for its authoritarian outlook and its undemocratic ways of functioning. He could as well have formed a separate entity in the Assembly with loyal MLAs backing him. Finally, most of our politicians prove that they are power hungry.

K. Ramalingam,

Chennai

Mr. Scindia has said he left the Congress because he was stifled and could not serve the people. I think both he and others like him still in the Congress should leave the mother party and form the real Indian National Congress, sans prefixes or suffixes, where the young at heart with fire in their bellies can work in a democratic way for the betterment of the people and the country. The time for action is now.

Mathew Gainneos,

Thiruvananthapuram

Banking woes

It is not the lack of existing rules and regulations that should be cited for the messy situation in the banking system. It is the slackness and indifference on the part of the enforcement agencies, for reasons best known to them, especially in the case of Yes Bank. It is also not clear why the promoter is being questioned for his misdeeds after much delay especially when there was evidence earlier to nail him. It is a pity that the interests of lakhs of depositors are being compromised due to the impassive attitude of the regulator and the government. With the imminent merger of banks, investors are also being deprived of varied choices of banks to invest in different baskets.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai