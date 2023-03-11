Letters to the Editor — March 11, 2022

March 11, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Bolstering ties

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India has undoubtedly affirmed the growing bonhomie between the two countries.

By asserting India to be a top-tier security partner, the Australian leader has underscored his country’s resolve to further strengthen the growing strategic partnership between the two key nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Being a key member of the Quad, Australia has not only warmed up to India to firm up its strategic ties but also appears to be even more determined to shore up its trade partnership with India against the backdrop of China losing its status as a reliable trade partner. There is no doubt that the growing camaraderie between India and Australia augurs well for both countries.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Dog problem

The menace of stray dogs, as highlighted in the Editorial (March 8), will continue to cause havoc unless clear steps are taken to eliminate the danger they pose to children, women and the elderly. Though there are Samaritans who are willing to help a dog in distress, there are certain organisations which stand in the way of controlling the population of dogs. A dog’s ear is useful while reading but a dog fight at almost all parts of the day is really disturbing!

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

Our society appears to be embroiled in issues that often retard our progress in almost every field of development. When there are growing instances of a ‘dog menace’, and measures are sought to be taken to sterilise/spay stray dogs, a hue and cry is made by animal lovers. There should be a law addressing such issues especially when it concerns the larger interests of society.

Ravi Mathur,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

It was just the other day that I read a report about stray dogs chasing a mother and son on a scooter which led to the lady falling off and meeting with a terrible accident. How long are we to put up with this menace? The organisations concerned must be realistic and ensure public safety. We cannot be giving up the right to safety in public areas. Governments must think of promulgating an Act to allow only domestic pets with licences.

V.K. Gopalan,

Chennai

