Letters to the Editor — March 11, 2022

March 11, 2022 00:45 IST

Results, their impact

The Assembly election results in the five States — Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh — have shown that the Indian National Congress is a spent force, with the Bharatiya Janata Party only emerging stronger. The Aam Aadmi Party has scripted history in Punjab. Overall, the results align with the exit polls. And finally, the Congress would do well to reinvent itself.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Advertising

Advertising

Bengaluru

The fact that anti-incumbency works where the Congress party rules and does not work where the BJP reigns is a lesson for partymen in the Congress. They need to ease out their first family, whose members are only making the party clueless about the ground realities in the nation and issues that people face. The Gandhi family has also been experimenting with soft Hindutva which has not worked. It is the inefficient handling of party affairs in Punjab that has led to its drubbing there. If the Congress wants to survive, it should relearn the ideas of Nehru, Gandhi and Azad who built a secular India

Sukumaran C.V.,

Kongad, Palakkad, Kerala

The BJP has performed splendidly well as it is apparent that key issues such as COVID-19 deaths, the farmers’ agitation, and even unemployment have not had any negative impact. It appears as if people have given the BJP a blank cheque to do as it pleases. It also looks to be the end of the road for the Congress and it would not be surprising if more members from the party switch sides. Citizens tend to believe that once their votes are cast, their duty as a citizen is over. Only an alert, enlightened and aware voter can make democracy vibrant.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

The results should serve as an eye-opener to the Opposition, especially the Congress party. The miserable performance by the Congress in all the States only shows its near decimation in national politics. It is a wonder how people and voters, despite facing tremendous pressures to try and maintain a decent standard of life — they face poverty, unemployment and price rise — have still reposed an unwavering faith in the BJP.

S.R. Krishnamurthy,

Chennai