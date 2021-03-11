Letters to the Editor — March 11, 2021

11 March 2021 00:02 IST

Need for caution

The alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in several States is cause for worry. Although studies have indicated an increase in several novel variants of the virus which is evolving at a rapid rate by mutations and antigenic shift, the single most relevant factor that is contributing to this increase is not the virus, but reckless, irresponsible human behaviour. The fear of the virus has vanished and people have got into an “all is well” mode. Even basic precautions such as physical distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing are being violated. It is indeed shocking to see political leaders trying to outdo each other to gather massive crowds for their political rallies. Getting vaccinated is being taken as a licence to breach all safety norms even by the elderly and the sick. It is for all to come to terms that the virus is just buying time to transform itself and strike back. Sticking to the basics of pandemic control — test, track and treat — is mandatory.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

The first dose

We had an efficient and kind experience when we went to our neighbourhood hospital (Malleswaram) for our vaccination. Our names were registered, irrespective of whether we had booked earlier or walked in. We were then given our serial numbers and told it might take an hour. This was useful as we were able to return home for a short break. Within minutes of our going back to the hospital, we began the process of filling in the requisite form and paying the money. Thereafter was the visit to the room for the vaccination. We were given the name of the vaccine, told that it would hurt ‘only a wee bit’ and then sent to the observation room for half an hour. Throughout we were met with patience, gentleness and cheer.

Usha Mukunda,

Bengaluru

My wife and I, both septuagenarians, were pleasantly surprised when we could receive our vaccination without any worry at a public health centre at Punnakkad in Pathanamthitta. We went there with a lot of trepidation, but to our utter delight, it was systematically planned and arranged in such a way as to inoculate 100 persons each day, starting from ward one of our panchayat. From the ASHA worker to the doctor of the PHC, they made our tryst with the vaccine an experience to cherish.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Gender sensitivity

It seems disingenuous to call the entire judiciary as patriarchal, based on a selective listing of cases and pronouncements that purportedly reflected judicial insensitivity towards women (Editorial page, “Target judicial patriarchy, not the judge”, March 10). For every instance of alleged judicial misogyny catalogued by the writer, one can easily list cases where judges acted with a progressive alacrity to protect the security and dignity of women.

Not that judges are immune to societal values and attitudes. Professional training and objectivity can only partially blunt ingrained mindsets fostered by our culture. Judges might have made controversial observations, but that does not either imply they are unwittingly deepening gender prejudices.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram