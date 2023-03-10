Letters to the Editor — March 10, 2023

March 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

To arrest or not to arrest

The discretion of law-enforcement agencies in arresting a high-profile official or politician is fraught with divergent opinions (Editorial page, March 9). But one should not forget that without some substantial suspicion, an arrest will not be made since failure to prove the guilt of the person concerned will show the agency in a bad light. Successive arrests after interrogation are the first sign of the definiteness of commission of an offence or irregularity. In addition to the materials available, the agency has made definite inroads in the Sisodia case, which may lead to more arrests. It is unfair to attribute malice or vindictiveness or to protest that arrests are politically-motivated. Courts will come to the rescue of the accused if no ground is made out. One should not forget that not arresting a person who had committed a crime does amount to abetment.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Why cannot the law-enforcing agencies keep the accused under house arrest after cutting off all communication facilities to his home? The purpose of interrogation can be very well served under house arrest. Producing the arrested person before a Magistrate has become a mere formality. Since it is becoming quite obvious that the arrests of political opponents have an element of vendetta, why not amend the rule to the effect that the police produce the arrested before a judge of a High Court and not a Magistrate?

V. Sasthamani,

Coimbatore

Travails of elephants

The report on the sad deaths, in Tamil Nadu, of three adult elephants which were electrocuted, and the orphaned calves which the Forest Department is trying to rehabilitate is deeply touching. What is conveniently forgotten is how mankind, avaricious, has usurped their habitats. We have heard of goons converting acres of forest lands into concrete jungles. We also read about temple elephants being chained and tortured. The recent judgment of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that said there should be no more acquisition of elephants by individuals and temples, and for all elephants in captivity be sent to government rehabilitation centres, is a solution that must be taken seriously and implemented.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai