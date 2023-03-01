Letters to the Editor — March 1

March 01, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 28, 2023 11:06 pm IST

Boggling, meaningless

The number of candidates in the Erode by-election in Tamil Nadu is boggling to say the least. Such candidature is far removed from reality. The Election Commission of India should do something about this: either by increasing the deposit money or bringing in more reference from standing legislators or the judiciary.

That five ballot units had to be used only leads to the point about it being anybody’s guess on how many voters would have even looked at them. It is a waste of people’s money and in terms of the logistics involved. In the name of democracy, such fake candidature needs to be reined in.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Political road for Congress

After its Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is now seeking the support of like-minded political parties to build a vibrant opposition in order to face the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general election in 2024.

As a counter to the BJP, the Congress has promised “Sampoorna Samajik Suraksha”, a social security framework. But unless it builds a strong political base to achieve its objective of emerging as a viable opposition, coining such epithets will only be an empty exercise.

B. Gurumurthy,

Bengaluru

Upsetting remark

The remark made by Union Personnel Minister Jitendra Singh, that “there are more pensioners than active service personnel” (Inside pages, February 28), appears to be sarcastic. What if ‘when there will be more than one lakh pensioners above 100’ in course of time? Pension is a pension irrespective of the pensioner’s age. And, time and again it has been clarified by various courts that pension is not a bounty by the government but a rightful ‘deferred salary’ for pensioners.

A government employee gets only one pension unlike an elected representative who has nothing to worry about financially.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Appeal worth pursuing

The appeal made by one of cricket’s all time greats, Wasim Akram, at The Hindu’s ‘Lit for Life’ festival, for the resumption of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan and the people-to-people relationship as well must be heeded. Sport could turn out to be a great unifier.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

