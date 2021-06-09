Letters to the Editor — June 9, 2021

09 June 2021 00:02 IST

Vaccine procurement

An evolving pandemic demands a fluid and dynamic approach to policymaking (Page 1, “Govt. will revert to centralised procurement of vaccines: Modi”, June 8). Strategies need to be tweaked along the way depending on the nature of exigencies. Prime Minister Modi’’s turnabout in the vaccine policy is sensible though belated. States should work closely with the central government because the next couple of months are going to be critical for the nation. Expanding vaccination coverage is the only way to prevent the pandemic’s possible third wave. When are we going to build a collaborative political culture if not in a health emergency?

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

The Opposition, while remaining reasonably proud of its role in compelling the government to take the decision, should also appreciate the Prime Minister’s gesture. The Supreme Court of India’s posers and observations might have also dictated the course to the government. But, despite the policy-change, the situation is far from satisfactory. It should be made clear that vaccination will be provided absolutely free of cost to all, without age specifications, making it truly universal. The process should be regulated only in relation to the time of production of vaccines, with consequent acceptance of some priority sections. Leaving 25% to private hospitals by asking them to purchase direct from manufacturers and allowing them to collect the cost of vaccine and service charge from the public is unacceptable. This does not tally with the Mr. Modi’s own assessment that “never in a hundred years has there been such a (global) pandemic”. The old example of free universal vaccination for smallpox should be followed.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Vaccination hurdles

I write this letter as senior consultant and professor, department of obstetrics and gynaecology, CMC, Vellore. There are media reports saying that the ‘Union Health Ministry on Monday asked the States to include the Unique Disability Identification (UDID) card as a photo ID for registration on [the] CoWIN 2.0 portal for COVID-19 vaccination’. I wonder how many adult Indians on the margins of our society have Aadhaar/PAN/UDID cards and also a smartphone to register themselves on the CoWIN site. I am sure we can reach such people who cannot have access to a vaccine in the same way as schemes such as providing rations to their homes free of cost. If we want to return to normal, have our children get back to school, and not lose many productive lives, we need to work hard to immunise everyone — and this includes even those who have no access to CoWIN centres.

Dr. Jessie Lionel,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Unchecked and rising

Fuel prices, both petrol and diesel, have gone through the roof, yet the central government seems unconcerned about the plight of the people and blaming the rise in world crude oil prices for the increases. How long is the Government going to increase the pressure on consumers? It has stopped subsidies to LPG consumers too. People are suffering, already stressed beyond tolerable limits because of the COVID-19 crisis.

V. Padmanabhan

Bengaluru