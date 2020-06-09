Letters to the Editor — June 9, 2020

The state of politics

The fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party has effortlessly managed the numbers required for the smooth passage of crucial and controversial Bills in the Rajya Sabha despite its inadequate strength makes a strong case for checks on its humongous manipulative power and the Opposition’s easy susceptibility to be poached (Editorial, “Upper hand”, June 8). Seemingly, sheer political opportunism and the absence of ideological commitment among political parties and leaders have become the bane of the present political discourse. The political rhetoric contains an overdose of ideological coating where the actions reflect the colour of caustic politics. The party in power swears by the legacy of its political stalwarts but explores all dubious ways to implement its agenda. The million dollar question is not about whether or not the BJP and its allies consolidate their numbers in the Rajya Sabha but about whether or not Indian polity is cleansed of the ever increasing menace of political defections, ideological bankrupty, tendencies to dent national unity and ugly manifestations of the personality cult.

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

Private care

Allegations of price gouging are flying thick and fast against private hospitals across India. In the pre-pandemic period too, they have not covered themselves in glory; so milking the present situation is true to their form. Though a few State governments have capped COVID-19 treatment prices in such hospitals, the prohibitive prices are beyond the reach of the middle class (Editorial, “Profit, not profiteering”, June 8). In the face of an exponential surge in positive cases the health infrastructure is bursting at its seams and, in all probability, will lean towards only people with deep pockets. For the common man, prevention is better than no cure. It is better if this message is disseminated loud and clear and people are given no false hopes.

Deepak Singhal,

Chennai

An area which has got out of control in terms of governmental intervention is the monitoring of private health-care facilities; it would be no exaggeration to say when one thinks of private care, one can only think of sharks out to get money from the common man’s pocket. State governments should issue clear guidelines to follow during this crisis. It is a dire necessity that all States are in sync on this matter.

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata

Article of hate

There can be no second opinion that the NYT article,“Send in the troops”, is nothing but an outburst of communal hatred (‘From the Readers’ Editor’, “Some lines are sacrosanct”, June 8). When the world has witnessed with great anguish, anger and unfathomable pain what happened to a hapless, unarmed and handcuffed person, Tom Cotton has advocated an extreme line, pawning his conscience. The last paragraph of the RE’s column should serve as reminder to some readers who propagate obtuse views.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Still on the margins

The issue of the migrant worker needs to be addressed by national consensus. The Centre cannot leave everything to the States. With industry leaning on the government to ask workers to return, the issue acquires a new dimension. Basic issues of housing and medical care in their dingy tenements remain unresolved.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab