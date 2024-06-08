Letters to The Editor — June 8, 2024

The message of 2024

A truly federal structure should be evolved to avoid any possibility of majoritarian or dictatorial governance and tendencies in India in the future. India has had a narrow and providential escape from such a situation, thanks to an alert electorate and experience of the central governance of the last 10 years. A coalition government is necessary if ‘the India as we knew it’ has to survive and progress. There need to be adequate checks and balances in place to ensure that the interests of all diverse sections are fully protected.

V. Rajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

The long shadow of a truncated mandate that looms large over the scheduled election of Narendra Modi for a third term in office will ensure that Mr. Modi will rule India looking over his shoulder often. His coalition partners are sure to have demands. The verdict of 2024 is a blessing in disguise for the proper functioning of Indian democracy. Mr. Modi will have to be mindful of the sensitivities and sensibilities in every corner of India. Hail the Indian electorate for such a wisdom-tinged verdict.

Cijo Joseph,

Kozha, Kottayam, Kerala

There are many lessons in the way the INDIA bloc has risen and the Bharatiya Janata Party has wilted to some degree. The people of India cannot be taken for granted. They voted on the basis of seeking answers to the burning issues of the day — price rise, unemployment, corruption and also farmer distress, to name a few. The Ayodhya result drives home this point. The attempt to misguide people using the politics of polarisation failed miserably.

Jahangir Ali,

Mumbai

