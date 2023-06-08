Letters to The Editor — June 8, 2023

June 08, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

A deepening war

The blowing up of the Kakhovka dam, in turn causing concern about the functioning of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and drinking water supply, shows that the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered a new and dangerous phase (‘World’ page, June 7). What is curious here is that just like the drone attack in Petersburg earlier, both Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the catastrophe. As part of the war strategy, a counter attack is to be expected in more or equal measure.

J. Radhakrishna Kurup,

Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Kerala

We wonder when wiser counsel will prevail on both nations for much needed reconciliation. It is the primary duty of leaders across the world to ensure this. Why is there no action?

N. Balachandar,

Chennai

Need for a mango board

The recent rains and hailstorms in several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have caused havoc to mango orchards, as the crucial flowering stage has been ruined. Last year too, crop yields were abysmal but for a different reason — a lack of adequate rains.

In Rayalaseema, the mango is the only crop which sustains farmers; every inch of farmland is under mango trees in a few districts such as Chittoor, Annamayya, Cuddapah and Tirupati as well as almost all the north Andhra districts. A separate mango board on the lines of the Coffee, Tea or Rubber Boards, will address the needs of mango farmers in terms of having a minimum support price for the crop and addressing problems associated with procuring manure and fertilizers, and pest control. When it comes to marketing the crop, growers are at the mercy of the managements of private pulp factories, who form cartels and adopt questionable methods to try and buy mangoes at throwaway prices during the season.

K.S.S. Seshan,

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh