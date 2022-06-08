Letters to the Editor — June 8, 2022

Backlash and after

It is disconcerting to see the powers that be in India to wake up belatedly to try and save the interests and image of the country. It is worrying that hard-earned diplomatic gains appear to be in danger of being damaged or even lost (Page 1 and Editorial, June 7).

The statement by the ruling party that the derogatory remarks made against Islam were by ‘fringe elements’ is unconvincing.

How do ‘fringe elements’ become official spokespersons of the party? It goes without saying that targeting and humiliating minorities in the country has become central to the electoral strategy of the ruling party in order to consolidate its main vote bank. An aggressive and dangerous political narrative is not being kept in check. A series of events could have their roots in the hate speeches being aired with audacity and impunity. One hopes that the political leadership ensures that broader national interests are not eclipsed by narrow political interests and that religious bigotry does not come in the way of the country’s unity, integrity and prosperity.

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

Nadal’s greatness

It appears as if Rafael Nadal has all but taken permanent possession of the French Open. Casper Ruud looked out of sorts in the final set as he was unable to sustain the high-octane tennis needed to ruffle Nadal. There is nothing to suggest that Nadal’s domination will end any time soon.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

How can one describe what Nadal has been achieving at the French Open ever since his debut there? Only in superlative terms! He has a never-say-die attitude and an uncanny ability to read the game and retrieve seemingly lost points. He is inspiration and determination personified. What he has achieved at the Open is unlikely to be surpassed.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala