Letters to The Editor — June 7, 2024

Implications of the results

The results of the general election 2024 have proven to be critical. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to secure a majority on its own, and, thereby, is not in a position to unilaterally implement its ‘saffron agenda’.

The BJP can no longer hold its own and will have to rely on coalition partners who may not give in to its Hindutva agenda. Therefore, the BJP has to become democratic and come to terms with the Constitution.

Further, the Opposition parties have improved their electoral performance and are in a position to strongly oppose the unconstitutional policies of the BJP.

The Supreme Court of India too would do well to look upon the results as a welcome change with important constitutional issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the like to be decided.

A holistic analysis shows that the present mandate should secure a peoples’ governance and the fears that existed earlier should be dispelled.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

The outcome of the results is welcome news for the Congress and its allies, but will spell a headache for BJP. There is sure to be hectic bargaining as the BJP will have to depend on its allies. A very interesting situation lies ahead.

A.S. Thirumalai,

Chennai

The exit polls 2024 will be long remembered for being the funniest. One wonders whether their creators were pollsters or pranksters.

M. Jameel Ahmed,

Mysuru