Letters to the Editor — June 7, 2022

The backlash

Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government came to power at the Centre, it has become habitual for its spokespersons to turn debates, especially on television, into echo chambers of vitriolic communal hatred. One wonders if they are ‘loose cannons’ or are acting at the behest of the party leadership, since a spike in such inflammatory speeches and warmongering is usually seen before elections. Mounting international pressure has forced the Government to take action as a face-saving measure (Page 1, “Amid global outrage, BJP acts against leaders for hate remarks”, June 6). Foot soldiers and staunch followers of political parties emulate their leaders and are bolstered by their statements. It is time political leaders stop religious discrimination for narrow political gains.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

In its clarificatory statement, the BJP says that it ‘respects all religions’. But its actions do not support this line. Developments in Varanasi and Mathura do not augur well for India’s integrity. Unless the BJP instils confidence in the minorities and assures them that they are an integral part of this nation, its actions will only cause great harm to our country’s unity.

V. Ganapathy Subramanian,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

What a terrible shame this is from a diplomatic point of view. I am 88 and do not recall having read any report or moment over these years where India has experienced such an embarrassing backlash. And these are nations with stature and standing. It is an alarming thought that they could very easily act against the Indian community and India in several ways — introducing hurdles in remittance flows and cutting off transportation links and energy supplies could well be in the realm of possibility.

M. Gopal Hunsur,

Mysuru

It was not long ago that the Prime Minister trumpeted that he has not done anything that has brought shame to India. He has spoken too soon. Hate speeches against the minorities have been on the rise with the ruling party strengthening its power with brute majority. The “condemnation” and “boycott of Indian goods” are a signal. The BJP needs to mend its line of thinking and ensure the peaceful co-existence of all faiths.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Champion Nadal

Until a few years ago, the injury-prone Rafael Nadal stood no chance of breaking Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. But now, Nadal has scripted a whole new chapter in tennis — an act of pure perseverance with a never-say-die attitude, and a brilliant and outstanding record. A champion of champions indeed (‘Sport’ page – ‘French Open’, June 6).

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu