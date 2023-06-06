Letters to The Editor — June 6, 2023

June 06, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Train accident, the lessons

The horrendous train accident in Odisha is one of the worst-ever in independent India. While the Railway Board has alleged, prima facie, that there is reason to suspect ‘signalling interference’ and has now sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe (Page 1, June 5), and the Prime Minister Modi has said that those responsible for the accident would not be spared, it is unwarranted that the Opposition is calling for the resignation of Railway Minister. Based on the investigation report, there have to be concrete steps to ensure safety. However, there is a question that remains to be answered. When a railway official is supposed to have flagged a flaw in the signalling system as early as in February 2023, why was there no attempt to address the flaw? Further, as suggested by a reader (“Letters to the Editor”, June 5), re-introduction of a separate Railway Budget in Parliament and having detailed discussion may also be thought of.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

A newspaper like The Hindu has a bigger role to perform after a balanced and nuanced reporting of facts and opinions. Can the Editors make it a point not to let the authorities forget and bury the tragedy in red tape? Can we expect The Hindu to report on the progress or otherwise of the inquiry and action by the Indian Railways even if the time frame runs into years? If so, then the daily would have done its duty.

Srinivas Gade,

Chennai

When crores of people travel by train every day, it is very important to modernise the railways using technology that ensures passenger safety. Trains in many western countries are equipped with advanced signalling systems such as ‘positive train control’, which automatically apply brakes to prevent a possible collision. There are also real-time alerts to loco pilots, which help them take immediate action to avoid collisions. Apart from this, regular inspection of tracks is also very important to identify potential hazards. Many countries have automatic track inspection facilities. The Indian Railways should also have an advanced communication system much like the European Train Control System (ETCS) with a wireless data network and real-time reporting tools. Germany is known for its good safety standards and the use of the latest technology where there is an emphasis on the proper training of rail employees and the conduct of regular safety audits. Similarly, Japan is also famous for its efficient and secure train system.

Ravi Ranjan,

New Delhi

The Indian Railways needs to consult Japan which has been operating Bullet trains without any major accidents. India also needs to consult Japan on how to build bridges that last. One needs to bow one’s head in shame after the visuals of an under-construction bridge over the Ganga in Bhagalpur in Bihar collapsing on Sunday.

P. Vasudeva Rao,

Secunderabad

Man made tragedies

India has still to recover from the railway accident when there is news of another tragedy — the collapse of an under-construction bridge on the Ganga river in Bihar, on Sunday. It is a matter of shame. We should remember Railway Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who stepped down after a train accident in 1956. It is still talked about and the bar as far as moral responsibility is concerned. Can we expect our political class to emulate this?

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh