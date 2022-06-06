Letters to the Editor — June 6, 2022

Adding to the trauma

It is most unfortunate and an unpardonable act by BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao to politicise the heinous crime in Hyderabad of the gang-rape of a minor in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills (Page 1, “Hyderabad gang-rape: BJP MLA shares video”, June 5). The MLA should have, at the most, handed over the evidence to the police in a sealed cover and assisted them in their investigations. The survivor is undergoing severe trauma and the circulation of private pictures and video clips will only compound her agony.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

In very poor taste

The objectification of women, especially in the context of the distressing incident in Hyderabad of the gang-rape of a minor, needs to be stopped (Inside pages, “YouTube, Twitter told to take down ad”, June 5). It is sickening that such content like the deodarant advertisement was allowed in the first place. Platforms such as social media and television are accessed by almost every age group. The impact of such advertising on young minds cannot be imagined. There needs to be a code of ethics in place.

Manoj Kumar Jena,

Cuttack, Odisha

The content of the now suspended advertisement was in very bad taste and would have fuelled atrocities. It is high time that the authorities concerned ensure that such disgusting advertisements are never aired; such content has the ability to psychologically influence and even cause real-life crimes. At a time when crimes against women show no signs of abating, problem content must be nipped in the bud. When there are a thousand subjects and ideas available to create tasteful advertisements, how do the content directors come up with cheap ideas? It is a good sign that there was backlash. People are vigilant.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala

At the French Open

Iga Swiatek was just too good for her young opponent, Coco Gauff (‘Sport’ page. “Swiatek brushes aside Gauff, clinches second title at Roland-Garros”, June 5). Given her current form, Swiatek is well on course to topple more records and script a glorious chapter in women’s tennis.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

The dominance of Swiatek was easily discernible. Gauff had hardly a clue on how to tackle Swiatek’s power and precision that was in full display. There is no doubt that considering her talent, Swiatek is a champion in the making.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu