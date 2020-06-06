Letters to the Editor — June 6, 2020

Death of an elephant

There can be no second thought that no animal deserves to die a barbaric death (Editorial, “Killing Gajah”, June 5). But, we should also get the circumstantial facts right. Being an elephant lover, I was stunned by the sheer brutality of the incident. But more objective now, I feel this is what ought to have been done.

In parts of Kerala, more so in the place of the incident, it is customary to keep wild pigs away from crops by any means possible, and in order to protect the source of livelihood. One such primitive method is by stuffing pineapples with crackers near crop fields. This method was not intended for the poor elephant. This should not have been resorted to. Tranquilisation would have been better. Some parts of the social media frenzy are inappropriate. It must be remembered that the livelihoods of farmers need to be protected; so too the lives of wild animals. The forest authorities need to take the right steps and study animal relocation in a proper manner.

Bejoy Sebastian,

Kochi, Kerala

Giving any incident a political shade has become a habit of political parties in India (Inside pages, “‘BJP giving communal colour to killing of elephant in Kerala,”, June 5). It is unfortunate that some political parties are trying to introduce their vile ideas and ideologies. This is an endeavour that should not bear fruit.

G. Praveena,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

The COVID-19 situation should stir one’s conscience and realisation of the pain one endures when confined within the four walls of a house; it ought to change our approach towards helpless animals. Animals have been vectors for viruses and the novel coronavirus pandemic should be a compelling and cogent reason to minimise human-animal interaction. This can be realised only if the integrity and conservation of habitats are conserved by humans.

Deepak Singhal,

Chennai

Basu Chatterjee

Basu Chatterjee’s films, just like R.K. Narayan’s stories, always portrayed the extra-ordinary ordinariness of human lives. The instant recognition of characters in his parallel cinema, sans an ‘artificialness’ and exaggeration is what made an entire generation a fan of his films. His oeuvre touched everyday facets of life — bus stops, canteens, simple clothing, daily anxieties and struggles, finding joy in ordinary things, making peace with everything, and the guilt and stigmas. Never preachy but a matter-of-fact portrayal of characters. That is the Khatta Meetha life many of us know but he knew it better. A rare director indeed.

M. Anand Ram Seshu,

Bengaluru