Letters to The Editor — June 5, 2023

Train accident in Odisha

This is one of independent India’s worst train accidents. It is shocking how despite technological upgrades, two express trains and a goods train were involved in a terrible accident. Solatium is not the solution and the truth must prevail in what should be a proper investigation of the accident. The accident has the potential to dent the confidence that rail passengers have in the system.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

If there is one lesson from the accident, it is this: we need to restore having a separate Railway Budget and devote one day in Parliament to discuss the state of the Railways. I hope the government of the day considers this suggestion.

S. Venkatasubramanium,

Chennai

We are saddened by the train accident in Odisha. With talk about the Kavach system, one wonders why it was not installed in important stretches. One hopes that the families who lost their loved ones have the strength to withstand their loss.

K.V. Ramesh,

Chennai

Accidents are caused. The local people deserve recognition for their active involvement in relief operations. A high-level inquiry should be ordered to find out the real cause. The railway authorities should also take effective steps at the administrative and technical levels to improve safety measures.

K. Sivankutty Nair,

Thiruvananthapuram

The visuals of the accident are heart breaking. The local people, the police, the National Disaster Response Force and other personnel deserve abundant praise for their work. While the relief and rescue teams would have learnt many lessons from their work at the accident site, an important matter is also about the steps taken to safeguard passenger valuables including money/jewellery, mobile phones and other belongings.

Venkataraman S.,

Bengaluru

There are reports of many fast trains having been introduced in the past five years. Many in India have no idea whether the tracks that were laid years ago have been tested to handle such trains. Can they withstand the pressure and speed?

S. Vidyadhar,

Hyderabad

The priority for the Indian Railways seems to be to improve the ambience in rail coaches like those of the Vande Bharat Express. But priority should be given for the safety of passengers in trains. The scheme of Kavach or any other scheme that ensures better safety of passengers should be introduced all over India.

K.M.K. Murthy,

Secunderabad

India has witnessed many train tragedies. This accident has affected public perception about railway safety. We are one of the largest rail networks but still struggle with poor maintenance of tracks, unmanned level crossings, signalling errors, and growing rail traffic. In the present situation, technological upgradation, decongestion of tracks and investment planning will be necessary, which will also reassure passengers.

Ananya Rai,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

The scenes on television were shocking. Most accidents are caused because of human error. Track and train wheel maintenance need to be looked into.

N.S.K. Prasad,

Hyderabad

The number of train accidents is on the rise . The sorry state of affairs causes concern despite the claim of the railways being modernised with the latest technology. There needs to be accountability in the Indian Railways. Train travellers deserve to travel safely.

Satyanarayan Padhee,

Bargarh, Odisha

As the son of a railway employee I am reminded of the Dharmavaram-Pakala shuttle trains telescoping into each other near Madanapalle during the monsoon nearly 75 years ago. Those were the days when power was supplied to the overhead telephone lines from Leclanché battery packs that were there in each station. During the monsoon, the lines often snapped, resulting in failed communication between stations on train movements. In such a situation, the solution was to have a system of paper tokens. When a train was allowed to depart based on a paper token, the driver had to watch for trains in the opposite direction. The station master in the next station had to watch for the arrival of the train. In this particular case, the station masters allowed the trains to go ahead, which resulted in the accident. One of the passengers was a railway employee who had to inspect the telephone lines from Hindupur to Pakala.

Another accident was the one involving the Trivandrum Express near Vaniyambadi. Here, the station master at a station where a goods train was due was unaware that the train had suffered “a parting”. He ought to have checked the LV (last vehicle) board and its absence could have been communicated to the central control room that would have stopped the Trivandrum Express. The accident happened when the Express hit a goods train wagon.

In all these cases, human awareness is involved despite the use of technology. Technology may only help increase the number of trains but safety cannot be compromised.

V. Gopal.

Chennai

In these modern times, where sophisticated signalling is available, the occurrence of such accidents is beyond one’s imagination. The quick rescue and restoration activities by the railways are commendable. The disaster merits a complete and immediate probe.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Safety cannot be compromised in the name of populism. A thorough probe is a must.

Devadas V.,

Kannur, Kerala

That such an accident happened despite high-quality technical equipment and skills available at our disposal is a matter of great concern. Railway rolling stock needs periodical checks.

Sravana Ramachandran,

Chennai.

The terrible accident warrants an effective study as well as short and long-term measures to ensure safety. A detailed time-bound inquiry is a must looking into all technical aspects and to ascertain the involvement of human error if applicable. As many sections of India’s population depend on the Indian Railways, the administration needs to spend more time and attention on effective safety measures.

Jiji Panicker K.,

Chengannur, Alappuzha, Kerala

Train travel is getting to be a bit frightful. The accident seems to be like a bad movie plot. This happens only in movies. There are an estimated 1.42 lakh rail safety posts that are vacant across India. Privatisation is ruining some of the best services of the railways.

Padmanabha Sooryanarayana,

Kochi

Lakhs of people in a country like India depend on the railways. The fixation with high-speed trains and the Vande Bharat trains can go slow till the Railways are certain they can assure rail passengers that travel is safe. Development is important but safety is necessary.

Athira R.G.,

Coimbatore

The deadly collision gives rise to suspicion that there could be another angle — sabotage. . Many lives have been lost, several families have lost breadwinners, while hundreds of others could end up disabled. Any amount of compensation will not erase the great sorrow. I wish the Indian Railways is serious about steps to prevent accidents.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada

The deadly accident shows that despite the government’s claims, the railway system is still not fool proof. Quality and safety are poor as before. In this advanced technological age, such accidents are unfortunate.

Are precious resources being squandered on high-speed trains that are ill-suited for the unique conditions of India? Why pursue the grandiose idea of running Bullet trains when the core issue of caring for people’s lives is being glossed over?

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad, Haryana

It was only days ago that The Hindu had an article, “Increase in train accidents worries Indian Railways”. The Railway Board voicing serious concerns over train accidents across the rail network, and an acute shortage of manpower leading to long working hours of crew are issues that cannot be ignored. Is it not an irony that plans for corrective actions are initiated only after tragedies? Why are there no preventive measures? This massive tragedy raises serious questions about safety methods, maintenance and its monitoring.

While we pat ourselves on the back for introducing new models such as the Vande Bharat Express all over the nation, and plans to introduce Bullet trains are in the pipeline, we cannot leave behind basic safety methods. Who is to be held responsible and accountable in such a massive tragedy?

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Advancements in technology have undoubtedly improved safety measures and reduced the frequency of accidents, but, sadly, human error can still have a significant impact. Despite the most advanced technology, factors such as negligence, fatigue, or mistakes can contribute to accidents. To minimise the risk of human error, continuous efforts must be made to enhance safety protocols, training programmes, and operational procedures. Thorough investigations following accidents are crucial in identifying causes, but implementing measures involving infrastructure improvements, enhanced safety systems, and addressing human factors are necessary to prevent accidents. While technology plays a vital role in transportation safety, it is essential to recognise that accidents can still occur. Therefore, maintaining the highest standards of safety across all modes of transportation remains an ongoing endeavour .

A. Mohamed Kani,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Overcrowding, such as in the case of the Howrah Chennai Coromandel Express is a factor that cannot be ignored. It is time to implement reforms, ensuring that trains operate within their capacity. There need to be comprehensive reforms addressing safety, surpassing even the importance of Vande Bharat trains. While these niche services offer luxury and a premium experience, the current demand for safer and less crowded trains is a more pressing necessity.

S.K. Sri Krishna Yesaswi,

Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

The news was deeply painful and worrying. This accident has again exposed the vulnerabilities in the Indian Railways. The investigation should be independent and transparent with proper accountability fixed. At a time when the Indian Railways is showcasing its modern advancements and introducing high speed trains such as Vande Bharat, it becomes imperative to ensure safe and smooth journeys. This accident also results in questions being raised about the efficient and proper implementation of existing safety devices and protocols.

Subhranshu Roy,,

Patna, Bihar

Valuable lives have been lost and many have been injured. Swift steps and stern action should be taken to avert any such accidents. Condolences to the bereaved families and a quick recovery to those injured.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

The triple accident shows that safety has taken a serious beating in Railways. It is evident that the safety system is still not fool proof, contrary to what the government claims. The government should give top priority to safety rather than introducing luxury projects such as the Vande Bharat, Bullet train and remodelling railway stations to look like airports. Earning more revenue is welcome but this should not be at the expense of human safety.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

