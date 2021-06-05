Letters to the Editor — June 5, 2021

05 June 2021 00:02 IST

Court on sedition

In recent years, mere criticism against the government of the day has been found sufficient to initiate sedition charges. Against this background, the Supreme Court of India’s quashing a sedition case registered against a senior journalist sends a clear message (Page 1, “‘Journalists need protection against sedition charges’,” June 4). The actions of the government spring from laws enacted by the British in the pre-Independence era. While quashing the sedition charges, the top court has not laid down any new rules. Given that the ruling dispensation is using this existing law liberally to act against those who criticise it, it is time the law is amended to define clearly what is sedition and what is not.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The judiciary has ensured that Indian democracy remains alive and kicking. Except for a short period during the Emergency, the freedom to question and criticise leaders including the Prime Minister was a given — with none of the prickliness displayed by this government. It is unfortunate that the mainstream media often baulks at giving space to critics of the government. Though social media channels have given many a platform to voice their opinions, it remains to be seen how long this space too remains free.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

The original wording of the sedition law is the cause for its continuous misuse and there is enough equivocation in its range to be able to suppress a great deal of activities. Even if there is a decline in the rate of conviction in such cases, and the person is acquitted, there is every likelihood that he may be targeted by applying the law again. This aspect of the law adversely affects a person’s freedom of speech and expression. It is ironic that conviction is not required to stifle dissidence. The Supreme Court’s intervention is important to ensure that citizens are not robbed of their right of freedom of speech and expression.

Venu G.S.,

Kalluvathukkal, Kollam, Kerala

On the trail

The modus operandi of all Indian white collar criminals is well known. Yet, when it comes to action, success seems to elude us, with none of those who feature at the top of the list brought back to India. The perception this creates is that the law seems to be on their side. Perhaps there needs to be global action taken at, say the level of the United Nations to ensure that laws governing matters concerned with economic offenders are amended. Meanwhile, there are no signs that white collar crimes are decreasing. India’s banks on the other hand seem to be the main losers.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Doctors in peril

The profession which imparts life to the masses is now seen to be begging for life. What a shame. The recent incidents of violence against doctors in Assam and Karnataka are outright barbaric. Surprisingly enough, we, as doctors, have no support of the masses, no media channel to highlight our plight and no human rights activists to protest against these acts. We spend endless hours of service trapped in a PPE suit and with utmost dedication in handling this pandemic. There has to be legislation or an amendment of existing laws to deal with and reduce such instances.

Dr. Hriddhi Bhattacharya,

Kolkata

The prevailing violence against doctors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is jeopardising not only the lives of doctors but also the lives of those patients dependent on the doctors. The Government of India should amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and add a clause for severe punishment against those who perpetrate atrocities against doctors.

Sandeep Goyal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Uncharitable comment

It is unfortunate that Justice Vipin Sanghi of the Delhi High Court, while commenting on the Centre’s vaccination policy, has questioned it for prioritising older people over the younger population. He has tried to justify his statement with his most uncharitable remarks, that the ‘80 year olds are not going to carry this country forward. They have lived their lives....’ He has conveniently forgotten that it is only the hard work and sacrifices of many elders that have made India into the good state it is today.

The judge could have opined that vaccination should have been given to all.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Library project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement that a state-of-the-art library is to come up in Madurai is a befitting gift for this ancient city which has helped promote the Tamil language. The project will be a boon for many in the districts.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Lockdown rules

Extending or otherwise the complete lockdown, especially in Tamil Nadu, lies in the hands of the people.

The scenes telecast by various channels are a mirror to the attitude of a majority of our people, who are habituated at throwing caution to the winds. Even if the daily case count is down, rules come first. There has to be caution and compliance.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai