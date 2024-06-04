Letters to The Editor — June 4, 2024

The wins

The big wins for the ruling parties in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are a clear indication that the Congress’s ideology has failed to make a dent. Finally, predictions can never match the real numbers nor sync with them. They pale into insignificance in the face of reality when the election results are declared. We wait for the results today.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

EVMs, poll credibility

The Electronic Voting Machine, or the EVM, has indeed made the Indian election process happen much quicker than usual, although this particular parliamentary election was stretched for reasons quite inexplicable to the ordinary citizen.

There has been a great deal of debate and discussion about the credibility of the polls and allegations have been thick and fast from many Opposition parties and others. If these allegations and accusations are not addressed straight away, the Indian elections will lose their credibility and legitimacy. The Election Commission of India (ECI), which is a “constitutional body”, must put these doubts to rest, as the ordinary citizen is simply confused. Why cannot the ECI, for this time at least, make the counting process manual in 10%-20% of constituencies from a cross-section of States, after discussing this with all political parties?

The fact that the ECI is asking for proof for the allegations made is right in itself, but it could also take suo motu action. The voting citizen in India needs to be assured that Indian democracy is not just large but also working. The ECI should also prove that it is an independent body without any executive interference, as alleged.

Dr. R. Unnikrishnan,

Cherthala, Alappuzha, Kerala

The ECI deserves praise

The year 2024 is called a super-election year, globally. India has successfully concluded the seven-phase poll process and those who will be elected to the 18th Lok Sabha will be known today. The role performed by the ECI, and as an independent body, needs special appreciation as its work covers multiple fields.

Unfortunately, the efforts taken by the people involved in the process goes unnoticed. What a pity!

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

What lies ahead

June 4 will reveal whether the NDA will get a super majority. However, no matter what the seat share is, it will not be a bed of roses. Issues such as unemployment, inflation and economic inequality will need to be tackled by the new government.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad