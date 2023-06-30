Letters to The Editor — June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Surge in food prices

Indian homemakers are innovative enough to manage price rise on their own terms even if the prices of some essential ingredients skyrocket. But, when a homemaker says, “Even a simple rasam has become a costly dish these days” (Page 1, June 29) one does not need expertise in economics to understand the extent of inflation prevailing in the country.

It is true that seasonal factors can be responsible for a sharp spike in the prices of certain commodities. But what about ‘man-made factors’ behind price increases of some essential commodities? One wonders whether this government undertakes tangible efforts in a sincere way to tame inflation systematically.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.

Indians have only witnessed an increase in the prices of essential commodities. It is a pity that there has been very little or no intervention on the part of the government of the day in controlling price rise. What we only hear is tall claims by policymakers about taming inflation. People expect meaningful steps that bring down prices.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

There are dramatic headlines whenever the prices of food grains and essentials rise. But there is scant attention when there is a catastrophic fall in the prices of agricultural commodities. The consumer is no doubt hit by the rise in food prices, but what about the crash in prices of the same commodities that ruins many a farmer’s hopes for a simple recovery of his investment? Does the farmer not deserve similar empathetic treatment?

M.R. Raghunath,

Bengaluru

Having a free run

Time and again, The Hindu draws attention to the stray dog menace and the issue of peoples’ safety. The other day I happened to go to Palakkad Junction, the railway station. As an octogenarian using a walking stick I was horrified to walk amidst as many as 50 dogs reportedly staying there permanently on all the platforms.

C.K. Prem Kumar,

Palakkad, Kerala