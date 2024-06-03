Letters to The Editor — June 3, 2024

The exit polls

It is astounding that political parties fail to understand the futility of any discussion, debate, and argument and counter-argument over the exit poll results in the media. No doubt these ‘results’ arouse interest, but the fate of all the political parties was sealed soon after the last phase of the general election. Politicians and the public have no other go but to wait for the designated day. There is no point in exchanging heated words over the ‘outcome’ of the exit polls.

K.V. Seetharamaiah,

Bengaluru

Polling is over and the results are locked in the electronic voting machines. What purpose does it serve then to have exit poll results when the people have been waiting patiently for long for the results? Many such exit polls have gone wrong in the past. The only purpose seems to be to increase TRP ratings of channels and also promote betting! It is amusing that newspapers give front page coverage to exit polls.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

It should be noted that most of these media houses have for some time been affiliated to the National Democratic Alliance and its associated organisations. To project the electoral ‘exit poll results’ any other way would be surprising. Also, the demeanour of the anchors and the way in which they taunt the Opposition parties does not befit the status of a democracy such as India.

Ratheesh Chandran,

Thiruvalla, Kerala

It is scary to have the exit poll results. If true, what happens to the idea of India? Will every institution fade away?

S. Francis,

New Delhi