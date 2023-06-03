Letters to The Editor — June 3, 2023

June 03, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

In pursuit of justice

Ever since the wrestlers began their protest, the government has failed to send a message that there will zero tolerance for sexual harassment (“Wrestling for justice,” Editorial, June 2). It seems as though the BJP cannot afford to offend Brij Bhushan Singh at any cost. The silence of the women in the government is most shocking. ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ seems to be nothing more than a slogan. It is important to provide the wrestlers justice and restore the prestige of the Wrestling Federation of India.

S.H. Quadri,

Bikaner

If the BJP is giving Singh protection because he has a large support base, it could prove counter-productive for the party.

Ravi Mathur,

Noida

Singh has said publicly that he will compel the government to change the POCSO Act, under which he has been charged. Whether or not the allegations against him are true is a judicial matter, but the least the government can do is to listen to the wrestlers and distance itself from him and his irresponsible remarks. It must take steps to keep the faith of the citizens in law-enforcement agencies and in the government, which claims to protect women.

Nakshatra Jagannath,

Ghaziabad

The horrifying FIR report filed against Brij Bhushan Singh by the wrestlers should come as an eye-opener to those in the government who are reluctant to take action against the WFI chief. The PM and his entire cabinet including the minister for women safety are trying to make it as a conspiracy. It’s impossible to understand the reluctance of the government to arrest him Had it been anybody else by now he would have been cooling his heels behind bars. BJP will have to pay a heavy price for their unwillingness to bring BB Singh to justice.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

But for the intervention of BKU president, Naresh Tikait, hard earned medals for India would have met a watery grave in the Ganga. The wrestlers’ grievances are now going to be taken up by a “khap panchayat” even if “khaps” are not statutory bodies. There is no doubt that the women wrestlers have been driven to the wall in their quest for justice. It is becoming more and more obvious that the accused has the blessings of the powers that be, making it easier for him to thwart every attempt to book him for grave offences. BJP MP Pritam Munde’s support for the wrestlers is a welcome but lone voice. It is a shame that the hundreds of the BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are silent on the subject.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas

