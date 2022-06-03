Letters to the Editor — June 3, 2022

In distress

It is truly saddening to read about the Kashmiri Pandits deciding to move out of the Kashmir Valley. The sudden repeal of Article 370 and the opening up of property rights to outsiders may have been unacceptable to the local population, turning even the moderates sullen. The perception might have been of fear of a demographic influx of outsiders who would soon crowd out the locals. The disaffected find no recourse to dialogue, and all avenues of communication are closed. It is no surprise the resentment finds an expression in militancy. Perhaps, it suits the agenda of divisive forces to keep the hatred alive.

R. Thomas Paul,

Bengaluru

The Kashmiri Pandits have a reason that is genuine. For them, trust and assurance seem to be fading quickly. It is important that the Central government ensures that no Kashmiri is deprived of fundamental rights. Targeting minorities anywhere is an indictment of our society.

Shiju Thalikunju,

Secunderabad

The Government has been making tall claims of peace, progress and development being prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir. But the killings reveal a dismal picture.. The Government should ensure that confidence-building measures are not diluted and start a dialogue with all stakeholders.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

Summons and remarks

There is already the perception that law enforcement agencies are being used by the ruling party to intimidate political opponents. Therefore, statements by members of the ruling party — for example, J.P. Nadda’s statement, “Does a criminal ever say that he is dishonest?” — will only further strengthen that perception and perhaps even derail a well-intentioned investigative process.

A. Venkatasubramanian

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Singer ‘KK’

The Indian film industry is still reeling from the shock of the passing of Lata Mangeshkar. The passing of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath is another shock. KK imparted a different dimension to music. His adoring fans stare at an emptiness.

Anushka Jaiswal,

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh