Letters to the Editor — June 3, 2020

Jammu subsumed

Acting as a “nationalistic buffer” between the country and pockets of separatist tendencies in Kashmir, Jammu has long borne the consequences of “failed aspirations” (Editorial page, “Jammu, the pawn on the Kashmir chessboard”, June 2). Following the dilution of Article 370, these have become a shade worse with a stagnation in economic activities. With no clear land acquisition mechanism in place and a domicile law that is so grey, the region has still to enjoy so-called “jobs and prosperity”. Jammu has become sandwiched between the central government’s “vision” and the Kashmir unrest. What is even more disheartening for residents is that despite the region being at the forefront in upholding national integrity and maintaining peace, they still get the same treatment as the disturbed regions. With the high-speed Internet ban, students and the general public live in the “Stone Age of digital communication”.

Dinesh Kotwal,

Doda, Jammu

Unrest in America

The passing away of George Floyd, an African-American, is yet another example of a persistent blind spot towards racism that has haunted the United States of America since its founding, and evident in the use of police brutality against African-Americans (Page 1, “Clashes outside White House, more U.S. cities under curfew, June 2). The overt lack of respect for the African-American community is clear. Stunningly, the outrage over his death seems to have fired up the entire country. Although racial equality is ‘guaranteed in the law, from the social level and from people’s mindsets, potential racial conflicts are still in the making’ in large swathes.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Saliva use

The ‘application’ of saliva on the cricket ball has been going on for years in the history of the game of cricket. There will be many who say that nothing has happened to anyone till now. But when you think of the ‘practice’ in terms of hygiene, there is bound to be a pause. When no one likes to touch another person’s secretions or saliva, then how on earth can anyone agree to handle a ball with saliva ‘coated’ by another player? Whatever be the opinion of the cricket experts, in my opinion, the ‘practice’ needs to be banned and another artificial substance created and used instead. Ball hygiene and odour need to be kept in mind.

Thomas Koshy,

Chennai

The new ICC rule of banning the use of saliva has caused much heartburn to the pace bowlers including Bumrah. Cricket has become a batsman’s game with the boundaries becoming smaller and the pitches becoming flatter. The bowler’s need to make the ball swing to have an even contest and therefore the debate about saliva to maintain the ball has arisen. Greats like Glenn McGrath and Michael Holding have weighed in and Bumrah has been the latest to ‘sing the same chorus’. Sweat can be the only option during COVID times to ‘even the contest’ and probably, thought needs to be given to have ‘drop in pitches’ and to ‘making the boundaries longer’.

Dr. Thomas,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu