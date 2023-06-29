Letters to The Editor — June 29, 2023

June 29, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The Prime Minister batting for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, which is a multi-religious country, is provocative and one more sign of the government’s authoritarian nature of governance. The country’s demography is equally shared by Muslims, Christians and Hindus as well as others. The unique feature of India is that the people live in unity amidst diversity on the socio-economic and religious fronts. What is baffling is why the ruling dispensation seems to be working at speed to have a UCC thrust on the people. Are the floodgates of trouble being opened?

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

The Prime Minister pushing for a UCC has perhaps come at a perfect time especially when the situation in Manipur has every indication of going out of hand. Those pushing for a UCC should note that the larger problems such as unemployment will not be solved by having a UCC just as having a new temple, another statue or a change in status of Kashmir. Milking contentious issues for electoral gain is the new trend of Indian politics.

Muzakkir Khan,

Mumbai

With the Prime Minister clearly advocating the need for a UCC, it is crucial to note its strategic timing. It is clear that the general election is what is being thought of where topics that appeal to the majority are being cherry-picked and sounded out.

The UCC might have some benefits, such as the emancipation of women affected by misogynistic personal laws. However, the top leader must first break his silence on pressing issues, Manipur being an example.

Rujuta Ashtekar,

Thane, Maharashtra

The all-strong ruling party is making all out efforts to address its constituency. It is nothing but preparing the ground for the next general election while the Opposition is still groping in the dark to find an issue that would work against a formidable rival. The Opposition needs a UCC — a ‘united and common concern’ to stop the juggernaut of the BJP.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

It is fine to say that a UCC will strengthen unity, equality and bring about uniformity in addressing civil rights and issues. But the issue of an inherent onslaught on diversity, the core fabric that the Indian Constitution was built upon, remains unaddressed. A UCC needs to be introduced gradually by raising awareness, community outreach programmes and having a committee of religious leaders, retired judges and social activists to help usher it in. Issues that could threaten fraternity and peace in India need to be handled well.

R. Srivatsan,

Chennai