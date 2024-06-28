Letters to The Editor — June 28, 2024

On the Emergency

It is strange that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government is now harping on the excesses of the Emergency instead of addressing the pressing concerns being experienced by the people of India (Page 1, June 27). It is noteworthy that there was no mention of the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur that has drawn world-wide attention.

The BJP does not seem to have changed its spots. If this is its tone and tenor, government and Opposition cooperation and any meaningful dialogue between the two of them is unlikely to happen.

V. Padmanabhan

Bengaluru

The Emergency days were traumatic not only for the general public but also for many a political leader, government employees and several other sections of the society including the media. However, it does not behove well for political leaders to remind the public about those days. People are aware of the sufferings and those responsible for those terrible days have been punished politically. Let us talk about nation development rather than the past misdeeds of certain political parties and their leaders.

V.S. Kannan,

Chennai