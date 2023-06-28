Letters to The Editor — June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Delimitation proposal

The statements by Opposition leaders, about the “draft delimitation proposal” for a reduction of “Muslim-majority Assembly constituencies” in Assam, if accurate, are cause for concern (Inside pages, June 27).

The extent to which ‘geographical gymnastics’ need to be performed to effect such a reduction cannot be hidden from plain sight. It is not clear what kind of impact this type of manoeuvre will have in the elections ahead. But any attempt to reduce the voice of minorities in forums of importance needs to be viewed seriously in these turbulent times.

A. Venkatasubramanian

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Stray dog issue

The argument being put forth by the authorities in Kerala, that Animal Birth Control Centres have been vaccinating dogs that show aggressive behaviour, is good enough to some extent. But it does not solve the grave issue of attacks on people. The activities of various corporations should be extended to villages, rural areas and even beaches and sea areas where there is a growing crisis. The Kannur district panchayat recently moved the Supreme Court of India for permission to euthanise dangerous stray dogs. The problem persists in the entire State and panchayats should join hands to solve the menace. ‘Extreme’ animal lovers should show some understanding.

J.K. John,

Mumbai

NMC’s move

The sudden turnaround by the National Medical Commission (Page 1, “NMC withdraws latest MBBS admission rules”, June 27) has put aspirants, parents and medical institutions in a quandary. The NMC needs to streamline its regulatory processes and not confuse students and colleges.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu