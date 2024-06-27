GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — June 27, 2024
Premium

Published - June 27, 2024 12:24 am IST

The Speaker

The words by the top leader in the country, of there to be consultations and consensus in running the government, seem to have gone up in thin air. In the 17th Lok Sabha, the present Speaker was seen to be acting in a partisan manner. Given his past conduct in the august House, where the Opposition was hardly given a chance to air its views, it remains to be seen how Parliament will run in the days ahead. It is utopian to expect a leopard to change its spots.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Governor’s view

One is in agreement with the sentiment expressed by the Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi — “We must not be in denial over drug abuse, illicit liquor in T.N.” (Chennai, Inside pages, June 26).

The ruling party in the State needs to act. The Chief Minister must issue a comprehensive statement on the subject without any delay. The State elections are not far away and this is an issue that can be used as a plank by the Opposition to reap political dividends.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

