Letters to The Editor — June 27, 2023

Women’s rights

The judgment of the Madras High Court, that a wife is equally entitled to a share of her husband’s earnings, is far-reaching as it recognises women’s rights and their contributions and sacrifices. It is a big step in the rights of women in a matrimonial home. The learned judge deserves to be appreciated for recognising that a housewife’s work is round the clock. Such judgments contribute a lot to judicial activism. It is not merely a recognition of the right of a woman but the constitutional right of equality. It is the lack of recognition of such rights that leads to matrimonial discord, which the learned judge has endeavoured to resolve.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Startup woes

If the COVID-19 years had generated hope for homegrown startups to make a mark in the country, the year 2023 is turning out to be a nightmare for them. Byju’s, the most popular, homegrown edtech giant, regarded as the flag bearer of India’s start-up ecosystem, has run into rough weather. Its handing over pink slips to thousands of employees and the exit of external board members do not augur well for the startup ecosystem. Similar crises have engulfed others also. The government aims to promote and encourage young entrepreneurs to come up with innovative ideas. Moreover, good governance, financial compliance and a good track record not only generate employment opportunities but also attract foreign investment. If global investors are to keep faith in Indian startups, robust and timely financial reporting is the need of the hour.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Opposition unity

While it is an open secret that the country remains badly divided in the name of religion, it is laudable that 15 Opposition parties have come together to work in tandem to try and ensure political change in 2024. Under the circumstances, it is unfortunate that there are attempts to find holes in the unity move, forgetting that this is the first time the parties have all come together to discuss a united approach. One expects a balanced view.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

