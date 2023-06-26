Letters to The Editor — June 26, 2023

June 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

Russian security crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be lucky that Russia has escaped a bloodbath. The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is perhaps right in saying that the Wagner mutiny has exposed the ingrained weakness of Russia.

Those who commit crime could well be paid back in the same coin. This is a lesson to Mr. Putin who was on weak ground in attacking Ukraine. His aim of aggrandisement may soon hit an obstacle.

It is a pity that a superpower such as Russia was relying on a mercenary army that has no benevolence and ethics. Nevertheless, it is a relief that the crisis in Russia could have ended.

Regardless of whether the armed rebellion has brought into focus the loosening grip of Mr. Putin over the country’s affairs or not, it reflects the fact that all is not well within his administration. With Russian forces still struggling to make any significant advances in Ukraine, the open revolt against Mr. Putin could be a game changer.

Animals and war

Reports about the Russian military using marine mammals to bolster the defence of areas in its control are worrisome. It is obnoxious to put animal life, already much harmed by wars, to such deliberate risk. As it is, much harm is caused to animal life due to the testing of weapons on land and sea. Armed forces need to evolve a code of ethical conduct proscribing the harm they can cause to non-human life, whether in war-games and the testing of weapons or in situations of actual combat. Finally, international bodies committed to advancing animal welfare also need to address the issue.

