Letters to the Editor — June 26, 2021

26 June 2021 00:02 IST

Talks on J&K

A few days ago, few would have imagined a thaw was possible in the frozen relationship between Kashmir’s political elites and the central government. A meeting between the two sides, which took place unexpectedly, points to their shared view that the restoration of political normalcy in Kashmir cannot be delayed indefinitely (Page 1, “PM backs delimitation exercise, grassroots democracy in J&K”, June 25). Since it was a meeting without any agenda, both sides listened to each other — an exercise that seems to have helped to dispel mutual mistrust and suspicion.

The Kashmiri leaders came with a long list of demands. It seems the Government’s immediate priority is to conduct the delimitation exercise and hold elections. Restoration of Statehood is also on the cards, but it depends on the peaceful conduct of elections. The Kashmiri leaders need to accept the harsh reality that Article 370 is history. The Government has managed to turn public opinion regarding its dilution in its favour.

The Congress party’s demand that the government should take steps to rehabilitate the Pandits seems to be a case of belated wisdom that is driven by political opportunism. Will the party create a climate of goodwill and safety to help the return of the Pandits?

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Whatever decisions the Government may take, unless the confidence of the people is won, no visible change can be made. After all, democracy is only about reflecting the will of the people in governance. One cannot expect a magic wand to change the mindset of the people overnight. Engaging constantly with the people is the solution. Empty rhetoric and a military presence cannot make any difference.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

Africa ties

The African continent is one of the most neglected yet strategically important regions of the world. Indian diplomacy can do better, deepening ties with Africa and helping it build better infrastructure. Being highly rich in mineral resources, strengthening ties with Africa could prove to be of great significance to India. With the Sahel region now facing increased terrorism. India should step up counter-terrorism-related activities and reach out.

Omkar Anandkumar Revadkar,

Pune