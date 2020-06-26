Letters to the Editor — June 26, 2020

Trade with China

Boycotting Chinese products is easier said than done (“No exit from the dragon”, Data Point, June 24). The data make it clear that India stands to lose more than gain from an economic boycott. India doesn’t buy from China because of a robust friendship; it is is a purely market-motivated decision owing to China’s ability to supply commodities at a better price. Since we do not have the means to sufficiently replace such a large volume of products at short notice, we will have to turn towards other options. This means we would have to compromise on quality or price or both, effectively leading to inflation.

If there is a decision to boycott certain Chinese products, this can happen only in a gradual, planned manner. A sudden boycott, especially at the customer level, would hurt all Indians in the supply chain, from small retailers to large wholesale dealers.

Kannan K.,

Thrissur

Conflicting statements

The statements issued on the border issue with China give absolutely no clarity on the ground situation (“‘PLA said Galwan clash was unfortunate’” and “India must move out of Galwan: China”, June 25). India says the two sides have agreed to disengage in Ladakh. On the other hand, China is demanding that India move out of Galwan Valley and is laying claim to the entire valley. The PLA says the Galwan clash was an unfortunate incident. The satellite image shows China having a military base in Indian territory even though the Prime Minister said a few days ago that not an inch of land has been ceded to China. Going by these confusing statements, it is clear that China gives scant respect to talks. Indian diplomacy seems to have failed with regard to China.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Facts on Faripiravir

The article shows that we can’t afford to be carried away by any promise of a cure (“The many questions about Faripiravir”, June 25). It is scary that this drug has been launched with the DCGI’s approval without having proved its effectiveness on COVID-19 patients. It is important to highlight issues on approval of drugs as there is no dearth of “life-saving medicines” being propagated on social media.

Sanath Kumar T.S.

Kochi

Lost opportunity

It is unfortunate that the failure of the prosecution has led to B. Chinnasamy’s acquittal (“Undesirable acquittal”, June 25). This was an opportunity for the Court to show that caste-related killings will not be tolerated in India. The verdict makes a mockery of the Constitution, especially of the right to equality and the right against exploitation. India needs a #DalitLivesMatter movement.

Rajnish Singh,

Haridwar

An unethical act

When the world’s best virologists, epidemiologists, immunologists and pharmacologists are racing to develop vaccines and drugs, it is shocking that not only does Ramdev claim to have found a cure but also that it gets debated on TV (“Ayush lens on Ramdev’s COVID cure”, June 24). The good thing is that Patanjali has been asked to stop advertising the product despite Ramdev’s political and financial clout. Using a pandemic for profiteering is an unethical act.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Kanyakumari