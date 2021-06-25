Letters to the Editor — June 25, 2021

Attached and recovery

That there is some action now in trying to aid public sector banks in India for their huge losses as a result of the misdeeds of the three big fugitive Indian businessmen deserves some applause. But the mere attachment of properties is no good a solution unless they are sold at a reasonably fair price to avoid any ‘distress sale’. The three big fish have to be severely punished by the courts if and when they are brought back to India by the Enforcement Directorate.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao,

Hyderabad

Create a haven

News about a ‘YouTuber’ and his abuse of women, the sexual harassment of schoolgirls by a school founder, and a ‘Data Point’ highlighting increasing domestic violence, only make one conclude that a girl in India is still not safe in her home, outside, or while in cyberspace.

Many of us who are fortunate not to have experienced these, or have gone through these without many setbacks, need to be very vigilant. Our antennae must be sensitive to pick up any such issues in our extended families, neighbourhood and in our workplaces. If we know of such a breach of trust, sexual harassment and violence we must reach out for help.

We must speak out and help such survivors.

We should all pledge to leave our comfort zones and work towards making our own neighbourhood and our great country a safe place for our girls.

Dr. Jessie Lionel,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

The Kiwi win

New Zealand’s triumph (‘Sport’ page, “Kiwis bury the ghosts of 2019, crowned first World Test champion”, June 24) comes as no surprise if their pre-match preparations and the homework they did were any indicator. The English weather no doubt favoured the Kiwis but does not in any way take away from the merit of their win. Can we say the men in blue gave away the match on a platter? Match practice with a couple of countries would have stood them in good stead. New Zealand bats deep — a marked difference with the Indians. The only solace is that everyone knows that the Indian team is capable of a much better performance.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Though winning and losing are a part of cricket, India’s loss has exposed some of our leading batsmen’s glaring weaknesses against quality pace bowling, especially in tough English conditions. The New Zealand pacers, led by the brilliant Kyle Jamieson, obviously realised this. The Kiwis tail also proved to be much stronger than their opponents. Full credit goes to highly experienced skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. As India is to tour England very soon, urgent corrective steps are needed on the batting technique front.

A. Mohan,

Chennai