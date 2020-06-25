Letters to the Editor — June 25, 2020

25 June 2020 00:02 IST

China face-off

A dispassionate analysis of all news reports, opinion pieces and even letters to the Editor on the India- China tensions reveals the preparedness of China for any eventuality and the muddle India is leading itself into. Even while engaging in talks at the military command level, the Chinese could be preparing themselves for a confrontation by moving men and materials to strategic points. But the Indians seem to be pinning their hopes on a ‘peaceful resolution’ and diplomatic moves to ease tensions. Even in diplomacy, China is upstaging India by providing ‘timely’ help to India’s neighbours.

Given the history and timeline of earlier conflicts, the present situation shows India as not having learnt its lessons. The political atmosphere of our country is so fragmented that anything and everything is given a political colour. No doubt peace is important. But at what cost? Shouldn’t the rulers shed the cloak of secrecy? And shouldn’t the political Opposition help build a consensus about how to deal with the situation wisely and effectively? On this count too China scores, with no domestic Opposition to handle.

Yoganandh T., Advertising Advertising

Salem, Tamil Nadu

Hate crimes

The constitutional vision of building a society on the foundation of social justice by eliminating all types of caste-based prejudices and discriminations is still not a reality in India due to the absence of strong political will, administrative mechanisms and a justice delivery system to effectively implement the rule of law to stop atrocities against Dalits. If we fail to pave the way for improved social perceptions and enhanced institutional capabilities to deal with crimes against Dalits, caste conflicts may attain menacing proportions, thereby dampening marital choices.

Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad