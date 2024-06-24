ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — June 24, 2024
Premium

Published - June 24, 2024 12:24 am IST

The examination system

ADVERTISEMENT

The stream of irregularities as far as the conduct of all-India competitive and prestigious examinations by the National Testing Agency is disheartening for young students (Page 1, “Govt. removes NTA chief, hands over probe to CBI”, June 23). From the NEET-UG fiasco and UGC-NET cancellation to the NEET-PG postponement, the central government must address the concerns of young people. The government should overhaul the NTA’s systems. What is happening now is no blemish but the creation of a deep scar on India’s education system.

Shihab Kattathar,

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NTA has ended up playing with the lives of innocent students who have spent their precious time and energy in preparing for these examinations. The events are extremely dismaying and gloomy. There needs to be a thorough investigation.

K. Sudha Rani,

Secunderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

letters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US