Letters to The Editor — June 24, 2024

The examination system

The stream of irregularities as far as the conduct of all-India competitive and prestigious examinations by the National Testing Agency is disheartening for young students (Page 1, “Govt. removes NTA chief, hands over probe to CBI”, June 23). From the NEET-UG fiasco and UGC-NET cancellation to the NEET-PG postponement, the central government must address the concerns of young people. The government should overhaul the NTA’s systems. What is happening now is no blemish but the creation of a deep scar on India’s education system.

Shihab Kattathar,

Mangaluru

The NTA has ended up playing with the lives of innocent students who have spent their precious time and energy in preparing for these examinations. The events are extremely dismaying and gloomy. There needs to be a thorough investigation.

K. Sudha Rani,

Secunderabad

