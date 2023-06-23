Letters to The Editor — June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023 12:24 am | Updated June 22, 2023 11:16 pm IST

Mental health

It is a fact that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the mental health problem in the country, which has also led to a significant increase in the number of cases of depression. Mental health issues have long been equated with psychotic disorders (Editorial page, “Spare a thought for psychiatric caregivers too”, June 22). A way forward is initiating a sustained conversation on mental health in language that is understandable — one that is ‘inclusive’. Mental health issues, if experienced by an individual, need to be mainstreamed.

Perhaps, social reformation and national-level campaigns on mental health can go a long way in addressing the subject.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Unreserved rail travel

The plans for better travel amenities for passengers in unreserved coaches are heartening.

Unreserved travel in cramped coaches does make a journey a depressing struggle, especially when safety and hygiene are issues. It is good that passengers in this segment will be ‘treated’ in a much better and dignified manner.

But the elephant in the room, overcrowding, still needs to be addressed for all to have a safe and a comfortable journey.

Janani Parvathy J.,

Bengaluru

Given that there is much patronage of travel in unreserved coaches, especially when certain circumstances warrant travel in general compartments, the provision for affordable food and drink near these compartments and other steps to make travel fairly comfortable are a novel move by the Indian Railways. Perhaps a dreadful journey may no longer be a nightmare.

Shiju Thalikunju,

Secunderabad

