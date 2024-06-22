GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — June 22, 2024
Premium

Published - June 22, 2024 12:24 am IST

Kallakurichi and policy

It is heart-wrenching that several families in Kallakurichi district have lost their breadwinners. It is likely that the Tamil Nadu government will take action against bootleggers, at least in the short term. However, the elephant in the room — flawed liquor taxation policies — is being ignored. Liquor is viewed as an easy source of revenue for governments, as consumers are from diverse social classes and are not organised, allowing the governments to raise taxes without much backlash. Since total prohibition has been shown to be ineffective historically, there is a need for measures to ensure a safe product. Simultaneously, efforts to promote de-addiction and more awareness of the impact of alcohol on health must be scaled up.

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

Examination scandal

It is a real shame and pathetic that even decades after Independence, a competitive examination cannot be conducted in a fair and scandal-free way in India. The plight of hapless aspirants cannot be imagined. Their being demoralised is only one aspect.

Even though there are loopholes in the legal system in India, there needs to be stringent legal action and severe punishment even if the political class is found to be involved.

K.V. Ramesh Nair,

Chennai

