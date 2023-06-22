Letters to The Editor — June 22, 2023

June 22, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Uniform Civil Code

It is true that a Uniform Civil Code is a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy. But that by itself will not justify it being introduced at this critical juncture in India, when the main agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party itself is Hindutva, which goes against the secular credentials of the Constitution.

We should have an atmosphere in which all sections of society in the country, including the minorities, feel for a Uniform Civil Code. Though the demand of the Uniform Civil Code may be seemingly constitutional, it is really political as of now. There are equally if not more important priorities under the Directive Principles of State Policy such as education and the health of women, and prohibition which call for attention. At this juncture, a Uniform Civil Code should take a back seat.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Search and rescue

There is no doubt that many in the world are following, with anxiety, the fate of five passengers in a submersible in the Atlantic. Even in this high-technology era, there seem to be limitations in apt technologies or mechanisms that can handle unforeseen dangers. Many of us continue to be optimistic of a rescue.

B.V.K. Thampi,

Thiruvananthapuram